While the BC Conservation Service continues to investigate the death of half a dozen Bald Eagles in our region, a spokesperson with the Raptor Rescue Society said the remaining six Eagles are recovering.

Isaac King said it appears they will all live through the ordeal.

“It was pretty heartbreaking, you don’t do this unless you are a big bird lover, and that’s a lot to deal with especially since half of them we found were too late to find. We are really glad that we were able to save the six that we did and so we are kind of hoping this will be an educational opportunity for people: Whatever you are disposing of, make sure it is done appropriately.”

There are allegations that it was a euthanized farm animal whose remains were not properly disposed of that led to the sick or dead eagles.

King says Bald Eagles are scavengers and a flagship species which means that while the birds were found, there are probably a number of other species that shared a similar fate from dining on the same source.