RCMP charge Kingston youth in terrorism investigation

The RCMP says there was no imminent threat to the public, but they have charged a youth in Kingston, Ontario with two terrorism-related offences.

The youth is alleged to have tried to get someone to plant a bomb in what police say was a credible attack plan. The Mounties say no actual device was planted and no target had been selected, but they did remove a potentially explosive substance from a home in Kingston and blew it up to neutralize it. A 20-year-old Syrian refugee described as a friend of the youth was also arrested Thursday but no charges have laid against him at this point.

Short-term deal reached to end U.S. government shutdown

American President Donald Trump has struck a short-term deal to reopen government for three weeks, ending the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Speaking in the White House rose garden Friday, Trump treated his announcement as a victory, though he did not get the funding he demanded for a border wall with Mexico. Instead Trump claimed that Democrats are willing to have some sort of barrier and he felt an agreement can be reached.

Census data shows population continues to age

The latest census data shows the continued greying population, a trend that started back in 2011.

Statistics Canada reports 17.2 per cent of Canadians were aged 65 and older as of last Canada Day, compared with 14.4 per cent seven years earlier. That’s the second-lowest proportion of seniors among the G7 countries.

Call for caribou herds in Alberta to be protected

Conservation groups and First Nations want five caribou herds in northeastern Alberta placed under a federal emergency protection order.

They have filed an application in Federal Court, arguing the federal Species At Risk Act compels action to protect critical habitat. The province says protecting critical caribou habitat is important, but so is protecting jobs and that it is waiting for promised federal funding to support further habitat restoration.