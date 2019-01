Almost 1,400 more votes were cast during the advance polls in the Nanaimo by-election than were cast in the constituency during the general election in 2017.

Of the 45,359 registered voters, 9,322 of them cast ballots in the advance polls.

During the general election in 2017, 7,948 advance ballots were cast.

The by-election goes Wednesday.

Polls will be open from 8 in the morning until 8 in the evening.