The TSX is getting a lift from energy and materials amid some major global economic tension. The Bay Street index is up 55 points to 15,434 thanks to gains in crude as the US eyes sanctions against Venezuela.

US oil is up to 53.27 a barrel.

Gold is also gaining as a safe haven option for nervous investors, as the precious metal pushes to 1,309 an ounce.

The Dow is pushing ahead 26 points to 24,554 despite a myriad of economic pressure coming down on the markets this week including Huawei tension, Brexit drama and trade negotiations.

Heavy-hitter corporate earnings reports are coming this week, including Apple later today.