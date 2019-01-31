Eight people were arrested by North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP when they executed a search warrant at a home in Chemainus.

The Emergency Response Team exercised the warrant, on the 9300 block of Chemainus Road Wednesday evening following an investigation involving drug trafficking and property crime.

The Eight occupants were arrested inside the house.

Two ounces of suspected crystal methamphetamine, a half of an ounce of fentanyl, numerous stolen property items including high-end power tools, chainsaws, mountain bikes, and counterfeit currency were seized.

One man had an outstanding arrest warrant.

All of those arrested have been released and the investigation is continuing with a report going to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges for three men and an arrest warrant for a woman, who was not at the house at the time the search warrant was executed.

The North Cowichan Duncan RCMP Street Crime Unit is thanking the community for support in reporting suspicious behaviour and say investigations such as this one are often initiated by a tip from the public.