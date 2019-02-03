Snow Squalls began to hit parts of eastern Vancouver Island throughout today (Sun) but the Cowichan Valley was mostly spared.

Environment Canada had been predicting the temperature to fall and snow to move in.

A snowfall warning was issued for the area from Duncan to Nanoose Bay late this (Sun) afternoon with 5 to ten centimeters in the forecast and it remains in effect.

Late today BC Ferries had to cancel the sailings from Mill Bay due to high winds and sea height.

This cold, unpredictable weather is going to be with us for a while now.

It is forecast to be cold for the next week, with lows around minus 6 and daytime highs only up to plus 3.

There’s snow in our forecast again for Thursday.