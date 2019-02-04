The Cowichan Valley School District Board will see nearly 30 district students receive 1,000 dollar Industry Training Authority grants.

The students are recognized for their hard work in completing 900 apprenticeship hours while maintaining their school work.

This work is done outside of school hours and the apprenticeships give students the opportunity to earn money while they go to school, as well as learning skills valued by employers.

Students also earn 16 credits towards graduation and they get a head start on their career.

According to the District, this cohort of grant recipients is the largest in the history of the Cowichan Valley School District.