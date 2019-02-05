The BC Coroners Service is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was discovered dead on the shores of Valdes Island, just south of Gabriola Island, last June.

He is believed to have been of average build, aged 20 to 40 years, with light skin colour, short black hair and about five feet, 10 inches tall.

He was wearing green shorts, a small red-and-black tartan fleece shirt and also wore a “Donate Life” silicone wristband.

He had several distinct tattoos on his body, a distinctive bullet necklace and a Texas-style belt buckle.

Pictures of the tattoos and their location on the body:

If anyone has information relating to the identity of the man, call the BC Coroners Service Special Investigations Unit at 1 877 660-5077 and quote case number 2018-1023-0072, or contact the Gabriola Island RCMP at 250 247-8333 and quote the case number 2018-377.