The MLA for the Cowichan Valley is hosting an event tomorrow (Thurs) to discuss the community’s response to the over-representation of Indigenous children in government care.

The event runs from 7 to 8:30 at the Duncan United Church and will feature a number of panelists including Sonia Furstenau.

Participants include Dr. Shannon Waters, Medical Health Officer for the Cowichan Valley, midwife Kate Koyote, Patricia Dawn of the Red Willow Society, and someone from Cowichan Tribes.

There will also be an introduction of the new Parent Legal Centre in Duncan.