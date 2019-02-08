McArthur handed 25 years with ability to apply for parole at 91

Bruce McArthur may still have a shot at freedom.

The serial killer will spend 25 years in prison without any chance of parole as decided by a judge this morning in Toronto. The crown had asked for 50 years, but the judge defended his lesser sentence decision saying McArthur is not likely to receive parole even if he applies when he’s 91. The 67-year-old McArthur pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder last week. During the morning hearing, the judge likened McArthur to “shadow of death” Elizabeth Wettlaufer. Although he said Wettlaufer showed remorse for her crimes, while McArthur has not. He said if McArthur had not been caught, he likely would have continued on his killing spree.

Quebec mosque shooter faces 150 years in prison

The Quebec mosque shooter is facing more than an entire lifetime in prison.

The decision on the fate of Alexandre Bissonnette is coming down soon. In 2017, Bissonnette opened fire on a mosque killing six and injuring five other men. If he receives the requested 150-year sentence it will be the longest prison term handed down in Canadian history.

More jobs than expected created in January, but Canada’s unemployment still on the rise

Over 100,000 new private sector jobs aren’t helping Canada’s unemployment rate.

Stats Can reports the rate grew .2 per cent to 5.8 in January because a lot of Canadians were looking for new employment. But, the private sector hiring boom did help push job growth beyond expectations to just over 66,000 for the start of the year.