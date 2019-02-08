The mayor of North Cowichan says mayors north of the Malahat are in agreement when it comes to getting rail back on Vancouver Island.

Al Siebring was commenting after all 13 mayors of the Capital Regional District sent a letter to the province urging immediate action when it comes to rail.

Siebring says mayors north of the Malahat will be looking to put together a similar letter, urging the province to get on with it.

“Mayors and First Nations reps and the regional district chairs north of the Malahat, I know, generally feel the same way. Because we are geographically spread out we are trying to figure out a way to coordinate it so we can all get into one room at the same time and write a letter and I am hoping that will happen in the next day or three to keep this issue alive with the province.”

The mayors are disappointed, following a meeting in December and another last month, that the province has decided to get another study done and it that’s expected to take six months.

Besides a number of studies already on the shelves in the Legislature, mayors and the CEO of the Island Corridor Foundation are worried a long rail assessment will run into the federal election timeframe, further delaying any action.