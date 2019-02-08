A new report by BC Hydro finds when it comes to heating the home, British Columbian couples are at odds.

The report says four in 10 admit they argue over the temperature and five per cent of couples describe their situation as an “all-out thermostat war.”

A survey commissioned by BC Hydro found that British Columbian couples will go to great lengths to get their way when it comes to temperature of their home, and twice as many are motivated by comfort than cost savings.

More than 60 per cent admitted to adjusting the thermostat when their partner was not looking and 50 per cent say they have waited for their partner to leave the home before adjusting the dial.

There are also the 20 per cent that admit to turning the temperature up or down just to annoy their partner.