It seems like all our rain is falling in the form of snow and below normal temperatures are forecast to stay for a while yet.

We are still under a snowfall warning.

The system is affecting all of southwestern B.C., including Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

Accumulations from this latest system were pushing north of the 30 centimeter mark by last night.

School closures and transit delays are piling up and the flakes continue to come.

Bitter Arctic outflow winds are expected to spur blowing snow and biting wind chills, and difficult commutes and renewed power outages are all on the table for the next few days.

Environment Canada meteorologist, Armel Castellan said there is a possibility that as the temperatures start to rebound a bit, around Valentines Day, Thursday we will see some rain.

“It could be a phased in change type of situation where we go from snow to rain and possibly freezing rain could be mixed in with that system. So, something to stay in tune once we’ve gotten over this next hurdle is what’s going to come out later this week, Thursday into Friday.”