UPDATE: Power has been restored to BC Hydro customers in the Ladysmith/Chemainus areas.

The mass amounts of snow have resulted in more than two thousand BC Hydro customers being left in the dark.

The outage takes in customers from just north of Hambrook Street in Ladysmith to south of Oak Street in Chemainus.

There is another pocket of outages on Henry Road, in the area of Juniper Road.

To report an outage call 1-800-BC-HYDRO.