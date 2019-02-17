The fastest growing community in BC is Ladysmith and it may hit and pass a major milestone sooner rather than later.

The Cowichan Valley town claimed the highest relative population growth in the province last year for towns with populations of more than five thousand.

The town grew from 9,093 to 9,417 residents, a growth rate of 3.6 percent.

The City of Langford grew by 2.9 percent and was the second only to Ladysmith on the list.

The population of Ladysmith grew by an eye-popping 24.3 percent between 2001 and 2011.