100 walkers have, so far, signed up to participate in The Coldest Night of the Year Walk in Ladysmith.

It’s a fundraiser for the Ladysmith Resources Centre Association that, last year, raised almost 9,000 dollars for the programs and services the organization offers.

The Association’s Christy Wood said the walk starts with registration at 4 at Aggie Hall and participants can choose the 2K or 5K route.

“Then they will come back together at Aggie Hall and we get a dinner that would typically be served to folks who were living rough or don’t always have access to food. We have soup and buns that we get to each afterward. We are very lucky in our community because Ladysmith Senior Secondary actually cook the soup and the buns for our community walk as well.”

Similar events are taking place in communities across the country.