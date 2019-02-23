For a long time, foster homes on First Nations reserves were provided with less funding than their non-reserve counterparts, but the 2019 BC Budget has addressed that gap.

The province is increasing support payments to Indigenous caregivers by 75 percent; an idea that came from Grand Chief Ed John at the First Nations Summit.

Cowichan Tribes Chief William Seymour said it’s about time the government levelled the playing field.

“We’ve been pushing to get an increase so that the funding we get on reserve is comparable to funding that’s off reserve,” said Seymour. “This funding that’s provided is to bring us up to par with off-reserve homes.”

Seymour added, “It’s about time the government recognized that First Nations should be equal to the non-First Nations. Through this, reconciliation is moving in the right direction.”

The money is expected to start flowing in early April.