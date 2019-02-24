There have been 462 groundwater licenses issued, and 4,737 applications have been made.

The province was expecting as many as 20,000 applications.

The deadline to register your non-domestic use of groundwater has been extended to March of 2022.

That’s the third extension for the program and it was made because the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development says the application intake has been lower than expected.

The province says for those groundwater users who have not registered their wells, they should know they will have to pay annual water rentals retroactive to February 29th of 2016 to ensure equity for those who applied early.

The Ministry says the longer one delays their application, the larger the retroactive total rental payment will be owed.

The registration fees for your application will be waived until March of 2022.