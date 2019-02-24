The Islands Trust is seeking the help of islanders to recognize people, groups and businesses working to protect the environment and enhance life on their islands.

The 2019 Community Stewardship Awards program is open for nominations until April 22nd.

Peter Luckham, Chair of the Islands Trust Council says the Community Stewardship Awards program recognizes individual islanders and organizations for their commitment to preserving and protecting the islands in the Salish Sea.

Nominated projects must be completed in the last two years or be ongoing.

Since 2002, the Islands Trust Council has presented 83 awards to individuals and organizations.