Operation Windfall will define our commitment to exploring alternative ecological harvesting methods.

That’s according to the group, Where We Stand, who has been pressuring the Municipality of North Cowichan to reconsider how our community forest is managed.

Council heard the public request to put a hold on forestry activities on the six mountains until the public is consulted, but in order to keep the losses to our public purse to a minimum, the Municipality has decided the windfall is fair game to harvest.

Where We Stand spokesperson, Icel Dobell is hoping an ecologically sound method will be used.

In the meantime, Dobell says in an effort to better plan for future forestry operations, the newly struck expanded forestry committee will be one to watch and she’s hoping the membership of the committee is expanded.

“It’s maybe the newly formed Forestry Advisory Committee will make that decision. We are not sure how the process will go. I believe March 4th they will have their first meeting and that will be important for people to show up to and find out where they are headed.”

Dobell says now it’s up to the citizens of North Cowichan to support the new committee by staying involved and informed.