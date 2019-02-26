The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a 28-year-old missing man.

Aaron Alexander Denofreo was reported missing ten days ago but hasn’t been seen since early February.

He may have travelled to the Lower Mainland area.

Denofreo has a slender build and is 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 140 pounds.

He has short brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Aaron Denofreo is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. (8744)