The Cowichan Valley MLA is encouraging encourages all British Columbians who are medically able to be vaccinated for measles to do so.

Sonia Furstenau says the BC Green Party believes in evidence-based policy, and the evidence is clear that vaccinations save lives.

She says the collective wellbeing that comes from vaccinations is paramount, and the B.C. Greens support the health minister’s efforts in this area.

Furstenau, who is the health critic for the BC Green caucus says we have a responsibility to protect people who are too young or medically unable to get vaccines from these preventable diseases.

She was commenting following Health Minister Adrian Dix’ announcement that mandatory reporting of vaccinations will be in place this fall.