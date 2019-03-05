Trudeau says he takes Philpott’s resignation seriously

Justin Trudeau says he’s disappointed but understands Jane Philpott’s reasons for stepping down.

The PM says there are more questions to be answered after the Treasury Board President’s resignation came shortly after Jody Wilson-Raybould left Trudeau’s cabinet. Philpott said she lost confidence in Trudeau throughout the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

Former top adviser Gerald Butts testifies tomorrow

As the SNC-Lavalin scandal drags out, all eyes will turn to Justin Trudeau’s former top adviser.

Gerald Butts will testify before a justice committee tomorrow to detail the PMO’s role in the matter. Former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould gave a damming testimony indicating the PM’s office pressured her into helping reach a deal out of court for the Canadian company.

Guns and Gang Violence not just a problem in big cities: Minister Blair

Ottawa is prepared to spend hundreds of millions on preventing guns and gang violence in Canada.

Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair says the investment is an important step in preventing this type of violence, but he’s also calling for support from all levels of government. He says guns and gangs aren’t just a big city problem.

Trudeau’s feminism can have a long-lasting impact in Canada: Oxfam

Justin Trudeau’s feminist agenda may actually be having an impact in Canada.

But Oxfam Canada says the female-focused changes, which include the creation of the Ministry of Women and Gender Equality, need more funding in order to make a long-term difference. The organization says issues like gender-based violence still need more attention in Canada.

Last Broncos player in hospital goes home

The last patient in hospital who survived the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has been released.

After spending over 11 months in care because of a serious head injury, Morgan Gobeil can finally go home. While the young player still can’t walk or talk, his family tells CBC News they’re hopeful he can reach those milestones someday.