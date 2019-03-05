Bay Street is making up for losses in yesterday’s trade run.

The TSX is up 37 points to 16,075.

The boost is coming from the energy sector as Suncor pulls ahead on a rise in oil prices. The price of US crude is pushing to 56.62 a barrel. A recent report suggests OPEC may cut the glut by April, leaving room for a fresh round of oil production and pushing prices higher once again.

Across the border a dip for the Dow, which is down 39 points to 25,788. The move comes as China downgraded its economy expectation for the year.

The Loonie is falling further to 74.86 cents US.