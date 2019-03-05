The next court date in the animal abuse case involving Teddy the dog has been set for March 15.

In the first two days of the trial, Melissa Tooshley pleaded guilty to failing to provide the necessities of life for an animal.

Co-accused Anderson Joe pleaded not guilty to charges of causing unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal and failing to provide the necessities of life for the animal.

After discovering Teddy in mid-February of last year, the BC SPCA called it one of the most profoundly shocking and disturbing cases of animal abuse it has ever witnessed.

The hearing resumes at 9:30 am next Friday.