We have enjoyed a couple of sunny days, albeit they were a little on the cold side.

Environment Canada meteorologist, Armel Castellan said we’ve got a little reminder coming later tomorrow (Wed) and into Thursday that winter isn’t over yet.

“On the Eastern side of Vancouver Island, it will likely start as a wet rain/snow combination and then emerge into more of a rain event throughout the day on Thursday.”

Castellan figured it will be mid-March before we hit some double-digit temperatures.