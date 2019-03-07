The Cowichan Valley School District has announced that Mary Peter is the new Temporary District Principal of Aboriginal Education.

Peter has a lot of teaching and leadership experience, deep roots in the community and an alumnus from Cowichan Secondary School.

Superintendent and CEO Rod Allen said School District 79 is lucky to have Peter.

“Mary (Peter) comes to us with a huge history of experience in education, both in the public and the independent Indigenous system,” said Allen. “She was a teacher in the school district a number of years ago (a Grade Two and Three). Since then, she has worked for Cowichan Tribes in a variety of roles around providing leadership in education.”

Peter will serve as a guidance counsellor and provide leadership to the Aboriginal Education team during an 18-month period when Denise Augustine will be working with the Ministry of Education.

Allen said the school district and community are fortunate to have Peter on staff.

“Her knowledge of the community, her facility with language, we’re just so excited to have Mary come join us,” said Allen. “She’s a great asset to the district and the community at large and we’re happy to have her working with our young folks as well as with our staff.”

Peter starts on March 26.