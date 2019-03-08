Today is International Women’s Day.

Sonia Furstenau, Deputy Leader of the B.C. Green Party, says it’s a day to celebrate but there’s still lots of work to do.

She says women and gender diverse individuals continue to face violence, poverty, barriers to education and lack of political representation.

On the eve of International Women’s Day, Furtensau says the B.C. Green Caucus introduced an amendment to the Residential Tenancy Act that, if passed, would provide tenants with the ability to end their fix term lease if staying in their rental unit is a threat to their safety or security.

Also, in celebration of International Women’s Day, there will be a rally and information fair held at Charles Hoey Park in Duncan tomorrow (Sat).

It goes from 11:00 to 12:30 and is sponsored by the Nanaimo Duncan District Labour Council.