A recent survey commissioned by BC Hydro finds the majority of British Columbians do not know why Daylight Saving Time exists.

Daylight Saving Time was first implemented in Canada more than 100 years ago as a way to conserve energy, however, about 60 per cent of those asked incorrectly believe its purpose is to provide more sunlight during waking hours.

Others believe it exists to provide more working hours while some just think it costs them an hour of sleep.

According to the study, fifty-six per cent of British Columbians would prefer it if the province remained on standard time year-round.

BC Hydro is planning to release a report after further research and analysis on Daylight Saving Time.

The report will examine whether or not the practice of changing our clocks saves electricity in B.C.

The utility says several studies have found Daylight Saving Time electricity savings are negligible, or non-existent.

In fact, a recent study in Alberta found that it actually has the opposite effect, increasing energy use.