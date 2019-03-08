The Cowichan Valley Regional District has to adopt a budget by the end of March.

The Board is still chipping away at it but the way it sits now, tax increases range from almost 112 dollars for Area B Mill Bay/Malahat to just over 30 dollars for Area G Saltair/Gulf Islands.

You can find information on your specific area here.

There’s been a special corporate services committee meeting called for this Wednesday and directors will work to chip away at the budget some more.

Chair Ian Morrison said the public is welcome to attend the meeting that begins at 10:30.

“If someone has some insight as to what might be an area that we can consider they are welcome to come and provide input during the public input session. I think there are only a very few areas where we can legitimately cut costs and so that’s what we will be looking at on the 13th.”

Morrison said some of the items in the budget that are still on the table include the Regional Parkland Acquisition Fund, positions around employee safety and bylaw enforcement enhancement, but anything could still come up.

If the directors can agree on the budget figures Wednesday, the document will go to the Board for final approval that evening.