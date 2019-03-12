The CVRD is poised to do something it hasn’t done since the 1980’s, update the Regional Recreation Strategic Plan.

The plan will set the vision of where the regional district wants to go in the next five years.

General Manager of Community Services with the CVRD, John Elzinga said there have been individual plans, but a regional plan hasn’t been a reality for a long time.

“There have been individual plans for individual areas, but we haven’t had a plan look after the whole region for decades,” said Elzinga.

The Regional Recreation Strategic Plan will be up for discussion at tomorrow’s (Wednesday’s) Community Services Committee meeting, starting at 1:30 pm.

This will be the board’s first chance to look at the draft document and then it will go back out to the public for feedback.