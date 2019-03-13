Island Health has announced that it’s extending its contract with the Nanaimo and Area Resource Services for Families (NARSF) by three months.

This is the group that has been responsible for collecting discarded needles in the area and the contract set out that workers provide four hours of service a day, four days a week.

Meribeth Burton with Island Health said the goal is to find a long-term solution, but the extended contract will suffice in the short-term.

“The original contract with NARSF was set to expire at the end of March but is now being extended until June 30, 2019, as we continue to work with our partners to find a long-term solution,” said Burton.

If you encounter one of these needles (or sharps) Burton said there is a specific way to dispose of them.

“If you happen to come across an improperly discarded needle, we ask you to pick it up carefully (there are instructions on our website) but, essentially, pick it up away from the sharps part of it and put it in a hard, plastic container and then it can go in any garbage can,” said Burton.

Burton said, “You can also drop off any sharp at a public health unit or overdose prevention site.”

The Warmland Sharps pick-up team collected more than 40 thousand needles since the program started in 2017, but the group disbanded after their contract expired at the beginning of February.