Nanaimo RCMP have nabbed a suspect in a purse snatching case.

Just hours after the picture of an alleged purse snatcher was released to the public, the suspect was located and arrested in downtown Nanaimo.

Mounties say a week ago a woman reported an unknown man snatched her purse as she was walking through the Costco parking lot in Nanaimo.

Charges are pending against the 48-year-old man.

Constable Gary O’Brien says investigators are grateful for the public assistance in the case.

He says it was the tips from the public that led the the arrest.