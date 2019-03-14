US joins Canada in grounding Boeing jets; Ethiopian Airlines sends black box to Paris

More than 300 Boeing jets are now grounded across the globe.

The US is the latest country to follow the trend, shortly after Canadian officials decided to ban the use of Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 planes. This comes after 157 people were killed in a recent crash involving one of the jets. Ethiopian Airlines has sent the recovered black box to Paris. Officials say the grounding of planes will likely cause a few weeks of chaos for Canadian travelers both at home and in other countries.

Feds likely to have some extra billions in upcoming budget

Justin Trudeau may have a bit more wiggle room in the upcoming federal budget.

A boost in the Canadian economy is reportedly giving the feds a few extra billion dollars to help deal with 2019 needs. This will be the last federal budget to be released before the next election. It’s expected to be tabled on Tuesday.

The social network still not so social as blackout continues

Are you still blocked out of your social network?

Facebook confirmed the blackout of many of its family of apps across the globe was not the result of a cyber attack, but still has not confirmed the cause. Facebook, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger apps are all affected. Instagram has since returned to service.

Facebook under investigation in US for unauthorized data sharing

Facebook is the target of a criminal investigation in the US.

The social media giant is being probed by authorities for alleged data-sharing of users’ private information with other tech firms. Facebook confirmed the investigation and officials said they are cooperating.

Fiat Chrysler recalling vehicles in Canada over emissions issues

Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 100,000 vehicles in Canada.

The carmaker says many of the vehicles, including Dodge Journeys, Avengers and Chrysler 200s are not meeting emissions standards due to degrading equipment. The recall affects vehicles made between 2011 and 2016.