North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have arrested a 29-year-old man for trafficking fentanyl.

He is a chronic offender and has been charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and obstruction for providing a false name when he was arrested.

He was found in possession of 18 grams of opioids, one ounce of crystal meth, 12 grams of cocaine and more than two thousand dollars cash.

He’s expected to appear in Duncan Provincial Court next Tuesday.