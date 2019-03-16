The CVRD and the Town of Ladysmith are two of the nine recipients of funding through the Coastal Communities Social Procurement Initiative.

The goal of this recently launched initiative is to better use tax dollars to achieve good social outcomes for coastal communities.

Local governments on Vancouver Island and other communities in coastal BC are awarded contracts for goods and services valuing around one point five billion dollars.

Other communities who are receiving funding through this initiative are Victoria, Campbell River, Cumberland, Qualicum Beach, Tofino, and Powell River and the Town of Gibsons on the Sunshine Coast.