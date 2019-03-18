Shovels have officially hit the ground, as stakeholders gathered to launch the start of construction on the new Vancouver Island Regional Library building in the Chemainus.

The new library will be at 9796 Willow Street in the downtown area and North Cowichan Mayor Al Siebring recalls that this is a project that has been in the works for the bulk of his ten years on council.

Sidney-based, CCM Construction Limited actually started the construction a few weeks back and the estimated completion date is late this year.

The new library will replace one that has been splitting at the seams for a long time and can’t offer some of the services it wants too because of a lack of space.