Over the last couple of years 443 communities in B.C. either got improved high-speed internet access or the projects are underway.

That includes 75 Indigenous communities.

Jinny Sims, Minister of Citizens’ Services said B.C. is geographically challenged with it comes to ensuring everyone has access to high speed internet service.

“It’s hard for our young people to imagine that there are students and people in this province who don’t have a smart phone, or that they can’t text, or that they can’t do searches right there and then, or pick up the phone and phone. They actually tell me that that must be happening in other countries.”

Sims said there is 50 million dollars in new funds to expand access to high-speed internet and she is encouraging local governments, non-profits, community internet service providers and others to access the grants.