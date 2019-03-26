The Municipality of North Cowichan is working to update its Climate Action and Energy Plan.

North Cowichan is aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 33 percent by 2025, and by 80 percent by 2050.

As part of the project, the municipality will issue a request for proposals and Environmental Programs Coordinator Shaun Chadburn takes us through the selection process.

“It’s a competitive bidding process where prospective consultants can come up with a plan to reach our suggested targets in order to complete this project,” said Chadburn. “We’ll pick them based on a selected set of criteria.”

Chadburn explains what the consulting company will be tasked with doing.

“To do emissions modelling with respect to greenhouse gas emissions, as well as summarizing the results and putting this into an implementation and monitoring framework,” said Chadburn. “Essentially, how are we going to do this project and how are we going to reach the set goals?

Chadburn said, “the other part of it will be assessing where we’re at with regards to our existing emissions targets and whether or not we’re on track to meet those and if we need to change them, how might we do that?

The selected consulting company is expected to have a plan completed by the end of this year and then, staff will analyse the results and give mayor, council, and municipal committees the relevant information.

The entire process should be wrapped up by September of next year.