Elizabeth May will be in Nanaimo Thursday for the official opening of Paul Manly’s campaign office.

Paul Manly is the Green Party Nanaimo-Ladysmith candidate for the federal by-election that’s set to take place May 6th.

The office is located in the 1600 block of Bowen Road and May will be there from 7 to 8:30.

In the meantime, the NDP will be choosing their candidate for the Nanaimo-Ladysmith constituency this weekend.

The nomination meeting will be held Saturday at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre in Nanaimo.

Lauren Semple, Chief Bob Chamberlin, Fred Statham and Maeve O’Byrne are the candidates in the running for the nomination.

Also in the running for the seat is Liberal candidate Michelle Corfield, the Conservatives have named businessman John Hirst as their candidate, and Jennifer Clarke will run for the People’s Party of Canada.

The seat became vacant when NDP MP Sheila Malcolmson resigned to run provincially.