Think you’re not crafty or artistic? Island Gem & Bead Supply in Duncan just might change your mind!

With unlimited supplies and advice, Island Gem offers all the ingredients you need to unleash your creative juices and create your own jewellery! No experience necessary!

ABOUT ISLAND GEM & BEAD SUPPLY LTD

At Island Gem and Bead Supply – they deal in beads, bits and bobs. They have the tools, a lot of information, and sense of humour to help get the creative energy flowing! They enjoy being unique and artistic.

Take a class or work on your own! Got a piece that needs repairs – they do that too!

Island Gem is a creative, happy place to be and the staff are dedicated to the quality of their work, as well as their materials.

BASICS

Classes range from easy to not-as-easy-but-still-fun. Take “Simple Necklaces” for a tutorial on crimping and pattern design. “Earrings 101” gives you a taste of creating your own pieces from scratch, including the ear wires! “Findings 101” shows you how to create your own findings, with two different classes – one for jump rings, wrapped ear wires, and wrapped hooks. The other for closed rings, S hooks, and other findings made with fire or soldering. The “Byzantine Link Bracelet” teaches a basic chain mail pattern. It’s not hard, just persnickety!

WIRE WRAPPING

Wrapping a stone or a cabochon? Weaving a ring or a bangle? How about Viking Knit or Kumihimo with wire? All things glorious that deal with bending metal are in “Wire Wrapping”. Island Gem works with Copper, Brass, Sterling Silver, and 14K Gold filled wires.

BEADING

Seed Beads and Delicas. Charlottes and ToHo’s. The names cause confusion for some, and exuberant delight in others! Island Gem does Brick Stitch, Herringbone Stitch, Peyote Stitch (tubular and circular Peyote, as well as the normal one), Loom Work, as well as other bead weaving techniques. Create bracelets, lacy necklaces – even pendants and beads!

SILVER-SMITHING

Stackable Rings, Fidget Rings, Cuff Rings, Wide Band Rings, and more! Learn the techniques to make your own custom-to-you rings! Silver-Smithing isn’t confined to just rings – you can creative your own beads, end-caps, pendants, earrings, even your own bracelets. Embellish them by hammering, stamping them, or putting them through the embosser.

CLASSES

Register at least 24 hours in advance as class sizes are small and if there are no registrants on the day of the event, the class will be cancelled. Everyone who registers receives a 10% discount on materials! Choose from one-on-one or groups of 4 for Workshop Classes, and up to 6 for Table Classes.

PLAN A PARTY

Get a group together and book the shop for up to 10 people! Courses run about 2 hours and range from $15 – $25 plus materials per person.

Bead and wire wrap classes are designed for ages 10 and up, while silversmith classes are for ages 14 and up.

Group Classes are perfect for Youth Groups. Or make it a fun Adult Party with friends and family.

DESIGN LIKE A PRO

For those who have taken classes already and feel confident to create on their own, Island Gem offers Bench Rentals. For a small hourly fee you can use their tools and workspace (as long as there isn’t a class running) to create your own unique pieces. Have a seat, relax and create! Got questions – ask away! Make sure you show off your work – they love to see what you come up with!

Release your inner designer today at Island Gem & Bead!

Website: www.islandgem.net

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/islandgemandbead/