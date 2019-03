Nanaimo RCMP has charged a 17-year-old with attempted murder in connection to a stabbing in the waterfront area earlier this week.

The boy is accused of stabbing a 30-year-old woman in Maffeo Sutton Park at around 10:15 pm Wednesday.

Local bystanders were holding down the accused and Constable Gary O’Brien said if it wasn’t for these people, the woman may have died.

The boy has agreed to remain in custody pending a bail hearing on April 11.