A 23-year woman has been airlifted to a Victoria hospital with life threatening injuries after the vehicle she was driving was involved in single vehicle motor incident.

Nanaimo RCMP are reporting the crash happened around 5 o’clock Saturday afternoon on Highway 19 near the Superior Road intersection.

The incident shut both southbound lanes on Highway 19 for upwards of two hours.

From witness accounts at the scene, Mounties say it appears a tire on the victim’s vehicle may have blown out causing the driver to lose control of her older model Mitsubishi, and it struck the median and then flipped.