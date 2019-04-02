The B.C. Lottery Corporation has announced a GameSense Advisor has been hired at Chances Cowichan.

Laurie Stewart will be supporting players at Chances Cowichan with healthy-play habits, and refer those experiencing challenges with their gambling to the support resources they need.

Chances Cowichan is one of several Community Gaming Centres to welcome a GameSense Advisor and Information Centre this month as part of BCLC’s expansion of the program to every gambling facility across B.C. by fall 2019.

Previously, GameSense Advisors were in place at B.C. casinos only.

In addition to the expanded GameSense Advisor presence, BCLC has also invested in new GameSense Information Centres.

Players will be encouraged to visit and learn more about how games work, talk with an advisor or just take a break.