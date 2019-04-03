BC Hydro customers can expect increased rates over the next five years.

As of April 1st, residents can expect a 1.8 percent increase in their bills until March 31st, of 2020.

Payments will be an additional $1.63 per month.

Over the next five years, the total increase is expected to be 8.1 percent.

A report from the NDP government stated that BC Hydro customers will have to pay $16 billion over the next twenty years.

The Crown utility was allegedly pressured by the former Liberal government to work with independent power producers.

The report also went on to say that BC Hydro had to sign contracts with these private producers, which led to restricted long-term contracts and inflated prices.