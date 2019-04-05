Economy sheds 7,200 jobs,

Canada lost a net 7,200 jobs in March.

Stats Canada says despite the losses, the jobless rate remained at 5.8 per cent. The fall comes after the best start to a year in Canada for jobs in close to 40 years, with more than 122,000 added in January and February.

Feds worried about foreign interference in upcoming election

Canada’s Global Affairs Minister is “very concerned” about meddling in the upcoming federal election.

Chrystia Freeland says it’s likely foreign actors will interfere with it. Despite strong denials from Moscow, U.S. and EU intelligence have accused Russia of election interference in recent years.

Former CEO denies SNC-Lavalin used tax dollars to pay bribes

SNC-Lavalin’s former CEO is denying the company ever used Canadian taxpayer money for bribes.

Jacques Lamarre told CBC News it never used Export Development Canada cash under his watch for that, responding to accusations from an SNC-Lavalin insider that the company did. EDC has given as much as $4.7 billion to SNC-Lavalin in the last quarter century.