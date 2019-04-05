The BC SPCA is reminding us about BC Ferries survey regarding the design of pet spaces on the vessels.

BC Ferries will be building up to five new vessels in the coming years and are in the public consultation part of the process.

They have designed a survey asking about what you think pet spaces need.

The Society says with so many pets travelling on our ferry highways, it is crucial to ensure that there are adequate spaces for them.

In addition to sharing information about the project and its key considerations with customers and the community, BC Ferries is also interested in hearing about how to improve the customer experience on board the new vessels.

The company is looking for input on pet spaces, but also on the design of children’s play areas, enhancements to outdoor areas and for customers who ride bicycles.

You have until next Friday (Apr 12) to participate in the survey.