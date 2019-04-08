Page capture taken from the report, "Cairnsmore Sustainable Neighbourhood Plan", released by the City of Duncan.

Phase 2 of the public input process on the Cairnsmore Sustainable Neighbourhood plan has wrapped up.

Key concerns from residents focus on the topics of medium density housing and the impacts of increased density including parking and traffic, infrastructure and services as well as addressing safety concerns.

Other emerging topics, that will be explored as the planning process proceeds included the road network, transit, streetscapes, arts and culture, community spirit, and sustainable infrastructure.

The outcomes of the Phase 2 engagement will be used as input into the Draft Neighbourhood Plan.

That plan is expected to be presented for community review and refinement in a couple of months.