Liberals say Conservatives are ignoring carbon-tax rebate

The Liberals are on the attack against pamphlets the Conservatives are handing out. It’s called “2018 Tax Guide; Claim everything you qualify for.” But, the Liberals say missing from the long list of credits is the carbon tax rebate that applies in four provinces. The Tories openly oppose the carbon tax saying it will do nothing to reduce emissions.

Netanyahu set to win historic fifth-term

Exit polls are pointing to a historic fifth term in office for Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu. The win could help him fight back against criminal charges for corruption but experts say it will do little to ease the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Class action lawsuit filed against Boeing

There are more legal woes for Boeing. A proposed class action lawsuit has been filed by shareholders accusing the company of securities violations for hiding safety concerns in the 737 MAX planes. Boeing’s market value dove by 34-billion dollars just two weeks after the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

Scientists to announce “ground breaking result”

Scientists may reveal the first ever picture of a black hole today. The Event Horizon Telescope Project has been trying for seven years to capture an image of the black hole at the centre of our galaxy. If they have been successful it could put to test Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity.