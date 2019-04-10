New legislation, if it’s passed in B.C. will require all new light-duty vehicles to be zero-emission vehicles by 2040.

The legislation aims to reduce climate pollution by phasing out gas-powered light-duty vehicles and making zero-emission vehicles more available and affordable for British Columbians.

B.C. already has the highest per capita adoption of zero-emission vehicles in Canada, with over 17,000 of them on the road.

The program is part of CleanBC which is a shared priority between the government and the BC Green Party caucus, and is part of the Confidence and Supply Agreement to implement climate action to meet B.C.’s targets.

Michelle Mungall, Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources says to reduce barriers to purchasing zero-emission vehicles, the province provides rebates of up to 5,000 dollars for the purchase or lease of a new battery electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.